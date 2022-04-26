Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    AMANAT Party’s strategic course to remain unchanged – President

    26 April 2022, 17:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Amanat Party will remain an organization holding a special place in the political life of the country, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the delegates of the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party, President Tokayev emphasized that when a political party gains independence of the executive branch of the government, it wins confidence of the population and its authority increases.

    The Head of State noted that since the [Amanat] Party enjoys a significant advantage in the Majilis and maslikhats, it can keep a tight hold on the work of the Government and akimats.

    President Tokayev pointed out that despite the fact he had stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Amanat Party, its strategic course will remain unchanged. It is obvious, he said, that the Amanat Party will remain an organization holding a special place in the political life of the country.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to add that the Amanat Party will continue to work for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan President had stepped down as the Chairman of the Amanat Party.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Political parties Kazakhstan Amanat Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events