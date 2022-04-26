AMANAT Party’s strategic course to remain unchanged – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Amanat Party will remain an organization holding a special place in the political life of the country, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the delegates of the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party, President Tokayev emphasized that when a political party gains independence of the executive branch of the government, it wins confidence of the population and its authority increases.

The Head of State noted that since the [Amanat] Party enjoys a significant advantage in the Majilis and maslikhats, it can keep a tight hold on the work of the Government and akimats.

President Tokayev pointed out that despite the fact he had stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Amanat Party, its strategic course will remain unchanged. It is obvious, he said, that the Amanat Party will remain an organization holding a special place in the political life of the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to add that the Amanat Party will continue to work for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan President had stepped down as the Chairman of the Amanat Party.