    AMANAT Party nominates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as Presidential candidate

    6 October 2022, 10:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of AMANAT Party Yerlan Koshanov proposed to nominate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the candidate for the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. He said it at the Party’s XXIV extraordinary session in Astana today.

    The event brought together over 1,200 Party members

    «We need a worthy leader to achieve the great goals and ideals set before our state. Therefore, I propose to nominate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the candidate for the President of Kazakhstan,» Yerlan Koshanov said.


