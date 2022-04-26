AMANAT Party attaches great importance to establishment of social justice – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – AMANAT Party always attaches great importance to the establishment of social justice, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The changes gain momentum in the country. After the January events, the process of fundamental modernization of the State and society began. AMANAT actively takes part in these systemic changes. The party provides full support to the ongoing reforms as well as contributes to the effective realization of the Hearing State concept. In general, AMANAT always attaches great importance to the establishment of social justice,» said the President of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev highlighted that the strengthening of statehood and unity of the people is one of the main goals.

«At the last congress, the rebranding of the party was initiated. The work on its institutional upgrading also began. The party immediately started realizing these tasks. There is the real result. We can already see the changes. It is necessary to continue the work at this pace,» said the Head of State.

Earlier it was reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party had started in a virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The participants of the extraordinary congress were expected to discuss the accession of ADAL Party to AMANAT.



