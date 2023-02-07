Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

AMANAT Party approves list of candidates for Mar 19 elections

7 February 2023, 14:44
AMANAT Party approves list of candidates for Mar 19 elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The list of the candidates from AMANAT Party has been renewed by 75%, according to Chairman of the Party Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«AMANAT Party has renewed its composition by 75%. Almost 4,000 people were nominated to all representative bodies of the country. A third of them is women. Each fifth candidate is a representative of a younger generation. It is a new group of young leaders capable of implementing the presidential reforms and the Party’s course,» Yerlan Koshanov said during the XXV Congress of the Party.

«We are united by one goal – to ensure wellbeing of the Motherland and each citizen. I am proud to be here, together with you, to share same values with you. We have become closer to the nation. We have left our cozy rooms to meet people at plants, markets, in yards and villages. We are ready to assume responsibility for the solution of their problems,» Koshanov said addressing the Congress.

At today’s Congress, the Party has approved the list of candidates for the Majilis deputies’ seats.

90 members of the Party were nominated as per party lists, 29 were nominated from single-mandate districts. A total of 119 candidacies will run for the Majilis deputy on March 19 elections.


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News