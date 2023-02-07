AMANAT Party approves list of candidates for Mar 19 elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The list of the candidates from AMANAT Party has been renewed by 75%, according to Chairman of the Party Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«AMANAT Party has renewed its composition by 75%. Almost 4,000 people were nominated to all representative bodies of the country. A third of them is women. Each fifth candidate is a representative of a younger generation. It is a new group of young leaders capable of implementing the presidential reforms and the Party’s course,» Yerlan Koshanov said during the XXV Congress of the Party.

«We are united by one goal – to ensure wellbeing of the Motherland and each citizen. I am proud to be here, together with you, to share same values with you. We have become closer to the nation. We have left our cozy rooms to meet people at plants, markets, in yards and villages. We are ready to assume responsibility for the solution of their problems,» Koshanov said addressing the Congress.

At today’s Congress, the Party has approved the list of candidates for the Majilis deputies’ seats.

90 members of the Party were nominated as per party lists, 29 were nominated from single-mandate districts. A total of 119 candidacies will run for the Majilis deputy on March 19 elections.