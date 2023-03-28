AMANAT Party allocates deputy’s seats in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Political Council of the AMANAT Party approved the list of its 40 candidates and submitted it to the Central Election Commission for their registration as the deputies of the Majilis of the parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation, Kazinform quotes the Party’s press service.
The new faction of the AMANAT Party in the Majilis consists of 32% of women, young people under 35 years old, and people with special needs.
As earlier reported, the party secured 53.9% of the votes in the early Majilis election on a party list basis that corresponds to 40 deputy seats.
The Party list includes:
1. Murat Abenov
2. Yerlan Abdiyev
3. Konstantin Avershin
4. Tilektes Adambekov
5. Askhat Aimagambetov
6. Nurzhan Ashimbetov
7. Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov
8. Amanzhol Altai
9. Marat Bashimov
10.Yelnur Beissenbayev
11. Berik Beissengaliyev
12. Nataliya Dementiyeva
13. Murat Yergeshbayev
14. Galymzhan Yeleuov
15. Rinat Zaitov
16. Snezhanna Imasheva
17. Baktykozha Izmukhambetov
18. Pavel Kazantsev
19. Bolat Kerimbek
20. Dmitry Koloda
21. Yerlan Koshanov
22. Aigul Kuspan
23. Yuliya Kuchinskaya
24. Samat Mussabayev
25. Samat Nurtaza
26. Sergey Ponomarev
27. Albert Rau
28. Maksim Rozhin
29. Tatiana Saveliyeva
30. Yerlan Sairov
31. Aidos Sarym
32. Nartai Sarsengaliyev
33. Baurzhan Smagulov
34. Yekaterina Smyshlyaeva
35. Zhuldyz Suleimenova
36. Madi Takiyev
37. Maksat Tolykbayev
38. Dyussenbai Turganov
39. Unzila Shapak
40. Nikita Shatalov