    AMANAT Party allocates deputy’s seats in Majilis

    28 March 2023, 10:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Political Council of the AMANAT Party approved the list of its 40 candidates and submitted it to the Central Election Commission for their registration as the deputies of the Majilis of the parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation, Kazinform quotes the Party’s press service.

    The new faction of the AMANAT Party in the Majilis consists of 32% of women, young people under 35 years old, and people with special needs.

    As earlier reported, the party secured 53.9% of the votes in the early Majilis election on a party list basis that corresponds to 40 deputy seats.


    The Party list includes:

    1. Murat Abenov

    2. Yerlan Abdiyev

    3. Konstantin Avershin

    4. Tilektes Adambekov

    5. Askhat Aimagambetov

    6. Nurzhan Ashimbetov

    7. Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov

    8. Amanzhol Altai

    9. Marat Bashimov

    10.Yelnur Beissenbayev

    11. Berik Beissengaliyev

    12. Nataliya Dementiyeva

    13. Murat Yergeshbayev

    14. Galymzhan Yeleuov

    15. Rinat Zaitov

    16. Snezhanna Imasheva

    17. Baktykozha Izmukhambetov

    18. Pavel Kazantsev

    19. Bolat Kerimbek

    20. Dmitry Koloda

    21. Yerlan Koshanov

    22. Aigul Kuspan

    23. Yuliya Kuchinskaya

    24. Samat Mussabayev

    25. Samat Nurtaza

    26. Sergey Ponomarev

    27. Albert Rau

    28. Maksim Rozhin

    29. Tatiana Saveliyeva

    30. Yerlan Sairov

    31. Aidos Sarym

    32. Nartai Sarsengaliyev

    33. Baurzhan Smagulov

    34. Yekaterina Smyshlyaeva

    35. Zhuldyz Suleimenova

    36. Madi Takiyev

    37. Maksat Tolykbayev

    38. Dyussenbai Turganov

    39. Unzila Shapak

    40. Nikita Shatalov

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Amanat Party
