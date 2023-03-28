Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AMANAT Party allocates deputy’s seats in Majilis

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 March 2023, 10:50
Photo: amanatpartiasy.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Political Council of the AMANAT Party approved the list of its 40 candidates and submitted it to the Central Election Commission for their registration as the deputies of the Majilis of the parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation, Kazinform quotes the Party’s press service.

The new faction of the AMANAT Party in the Majilis consists of 32% of women, young people under 35 years old, and people with special needs.

As earlier reported, the party secured 53.9% of the votes in the early Majilis election on a party list basis that corresponds to 40 deputy seats.


The Party list includes:

1. Murat Abenov

2. Yerlan Abdiyev

3. Konstantin Avershin

4. Tilektes Adambekov

5. Askhat Aimagambetov

6. Nurzhan Ashimbetov

7. Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov

8. Amanzhol Altai

9. Marat Bashimov

10.Yelnur Beissenbayev

11. Berik Beissengaliyev

12. Nataliya Dementiyeva

13. Murat Yergeshbayev

14. Galymzhan Yeleuov

15. Rinat Zaitov

16. Snezhanna Imasheva

17. Baktykozha Izmukhambetov

18. Pavel Kazantsev

19. Bolat Kerimbek

20. Dmitry Koloda

21. Yerlan Koshanov

22. Aigul Kuspan

23. Yuliya Kuchinskaya

24. Samat Mussabayev

25. Samat Nurtaza

26. Sergey Ponomarev

27. Albert Rau

28. Maksim Rozhin

29. Tatiana Saveliyeva

30. Yerlan Sairov

31. Aidos Sarym

32. Nartai Sarsengaliyev

33. Baurzhan Smagulov

34. Yekaterina Smyshlyaeva

35. Zhuldyz Suleimenova

36. Madi Takiyev

37. Maksat Tolykbayev

38. Dyussenbai Turganov

39. Unzila Shapak

40. Nikita Shatalov


