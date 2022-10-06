Go to the main site
    AMANAT Party adopts new political platform

    6 October 2022, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The AMANAT Party adopted a new political platform, Kazinform reports.

    At the political council of the Party held yesterday it was decided to approve a new political platform and submit it to the Party’s congress. ‘The draft platform was considered earlier and supported at the meetings of the primary party organizations, conferences of regional and territorial Party branches. Taking into account today’s speeches it was suggested adopting a resolution to approve the new political platform,» Party executive secretary Askhat Oralov said.

    Delegates voted for the corresponding resolution at today’s extraordinary XXIV congress of the AMANAT Party.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Amanat Party 2022 Presidential Election
