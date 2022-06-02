Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    AMANAT 2022 Media Award calling for bids

    2 June 2022, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Mass Media Workers’ Day the AMANAT Party opened a call for bids for the national mass media award.

    The award is called to boost the development of the country’s mass media and journalism. The best works covering social, political, economic, spiritual, and cultural themes will be selected. The award application deadline is June 20.

    The awarding ceremony will be held on June 24. The winners and runner-ups will receive the AMANAT 2022 Media Award, a statuette, and prize money. The list of the AMANAT 2022 Media Award includes nominations in the Best Article on the construction of a New Kazakhstan, the Best Article on the Amanat Party transformation, as well as the best articles covering youth problems, social issues, development of the regions, spiritual and cultural development.

    For more details contact 7 (7172) 91 60 05, +7 778 097 55 23 or email to media_premiya@amanatpartiasy.kz.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Video New Kazakhstan Amanat Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet