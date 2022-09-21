Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alzheimer's patients worldwide may reach 139M by 2050: Report
21 September 2022, 19:42

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The number of Alzheimer's patients in the world may reach 139 million by 2050, the latest report of the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed, Anadolu Agency reports.

There are currently more than 55 million Alzheimer's patients worldwide, with that number expected to rise to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050, according to the report.

On Sept. 21, World Alzheimer's Day is observed to raise awareness about the disease, which is on the rise in the elderly population worldwide and to support those who are affected by it.

Every year, thousands of people die globally due to Alzheimer's disease, a medical condition that causes memory loss or dementia, and a general decline in cognitive functions due to the death of brain cells over time.

