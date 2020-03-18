Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Alvarez, Golovkin likely to meet for trilogy bout in Sep 2020

    18 March 2020, 09:10

    MEXICO. KAZINFORM Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and Kazakhstan’s IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) have verbally agreed to hold their third bout in September 2020, Sports.kz reports citing The Athletic.

    According to The Athletic, Canelo wants to first fight Saunders in June at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and then hold a bout against GGG. The fighters are set to meet Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The date and site are not finalized at this time.

    As is known, initially, the Alvarez-Saunders fight was scheduled for May 2, but was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku