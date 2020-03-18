Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Alvarez, Golovkin likely to meet for trilogy bout in Sep 2020

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 March 2020, 09:10
Alvarez, Golovkin likely to meet for trilogy bout in Sep 2020

MEXICO. KAZINFORM Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and Kazakhstan’s IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) have verbally agreed to hold their third bout in September 2020, Sports.kz reports citing The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, Canelo wants to first fight Saunders in June at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and then hold a bout against GGG. The fighters are set to meet Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The date and site are not finalized at this time.

As is known, initially, the Alvarez-Saunders fight was scheduled for May 2, but was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.


Sport   Gennady Golovkin  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand