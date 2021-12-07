Altyn Sapa Prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 15th anniversary ceremony of presenting the Presidential Prize Altyn Sapa has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, almost 2.5 thousand applications have been received by the organizers for 15 years. Over 140 enterprises were recognized as the best in their sectors.

In 2021, 160 enterprises have submitted their applications to compete for the Prize to be given out in four nominations: «The Best Production Enterprise», «The Best Consumer Goods Enterprise», «The Best Service Enterprise», and «The Best Food or Agricultural Enterprise»

During the ceremony, the winners of the competitions such as Uly dala eli, Isker, Delovoye sovershenstvo, and Paryz prize will be awarded.



