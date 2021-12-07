Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Altyn Sapa Prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2021, 11:00
Altyn Sapa Prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 15th anniversary ceremony of presenting the Presidential Prize Altyn Sapa has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, almost 2.5 thousand applications have been received by the organizers for 15 years. Over 140 enterprises were recognized as the best in their sectors.

In 2021, 160 enterprises have submitted their applications to compete for the Prize to be given out in four nominations: «The Best Production Enterprise», «The Best Consumer Goods Enterprise», «The Best Service Enterprise», and «The Best Food or Agricultural Enterprise»

During the ceremony, the winners of the competitions such as Uly dala eli, Isker, Delovoye sovershenstvo, and Paryz prize will be awarded.


Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar