Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidential Altyn sapa and Paryz Prize awarding ceremony is taking place in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the ceremony, the winners of the Best Commodity of Kazakhstan, Qazaqstan Project Management Awards -2022, the CIS contest for achievements in the quality of products and services are to be awarded.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the event. The Head of State is expected to present awards to the winners of Altyn Sapa prize for the best industrial project and best innovative project, as well as the Paryz Grand Prix and special prize by the results of the rankings of regions and cities on the ease of doing business.

Attending the ceremony are 500 people, including the Kazakh Presidential Administration, Government officials, heads of government bodies, deputies, NCE Atameken representatives, social partners, all prize winners, past winners, and participants of competitions.



