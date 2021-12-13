Go to the main site
    Altyn Samǵaý-2021: Kazakhstan names best sportsmen of the year

    13 December 2021, 07:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 12 the Kazakh National Olympic Committee held the Altyn Samǵaý-2021 awarding ceremony, dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

    Altyn Samǵaý is the national sports award to celebrates the best male and female sportsmen of Kazakhstan.

    This year t he ceremony held at the Congress Hall brought together sportsmen, sports veterans, statesmen, heads of sports organizations, as well as Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and head of the National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev, Olympic.kz reads.

    Saken Bibossaynov wins in the 2021 Best Athlete in Summer Sports nomination. This year Bibossynov debuted at the Olympic Games in Tokyo bagging bronze medal. He swept gold at the World Boxing Championships in Belgrade.

    Karateka Sofiya Berultseva is named the 2021 Best Female Athlete in Summer Sports. She also pocketed bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games and won gold at the Karate Premier League 2021.

    Short track speed skater Denis Nikisha is the 2021 Best Athlete in Winter Sports ranking now among the World Top 10.

    Yulia Galysheva is recognized the 2021 Best Female Athlete in Winter Sports.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
