Altyn Adam Award 2022: Elena Rybakina named ‘Breakthrough' Athlete of the Year

21 December 2022, 18:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina won the Altyn Adam Award or People’s Choice Award in Kazakhstan in the ‘Breakthrough in Sport’ nomination, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 23-year-old Rybakina claimed the 2022 Wimbledon crown and two WTA titles this year. She also ended this year at the 21st line of the WTA Singles Rankings.

The first edition of the Altyn Adam Awards was held in 2000. It is awarded based on public polls, expert voting, and jury voting. Other Kazakhstani athletes who were honored with the accolade are Olympic champions Olga Shishigina, Alexander Vinokurov, Dmitriy Balandin, as well as world-renowned boxer Gennady Golovkin.

Photo: ktf.kz












