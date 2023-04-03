Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Altay Kulginov reappointed Deputy PM of Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 April 2023, 17:51
Altay Kulginov reappointed Deputy PM of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed a decree on appointment of Altay Kulginov Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported.

Born in 1978, Altay Kulginov is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, the Presidential Public Administration Academy, and the British University of Aberdeen under the Bolashak Scholarship Program. He holds a Master's degree in State and Local Government and in International Commercial Law.

From 2001 to 2008, he held various positions at the Ministry of Justice, Civil Service Agency and Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to 2010, he worked for a private company.

In 2010-2012, he served as State Inspector of the Department of State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2012-2013, he was Deputy Governor of the West Kazakhstan region.

In 2013-2016, he was Mayor of Uralsk city.

In 2016-2019, he was Governor of the West Kazakhstan region.

From June 2019 to December 2022, he was the Mayor of Astana city.

On 9 Dec. 2022, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

On April 3, 2023, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he was reappointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


