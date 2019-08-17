Altay Kulginov addressed participants of Intl Harvard Conference in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altay Kulginov addressed the participants of the HPAIR (Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations) International Conference in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In my speech, I touched upon positive transformations taking place in the modern world almost every day. Of course, our independence became the main thing for us. Young people from 20 countries are studying at Nazarbayev University to date. Bolashak Presidential Scholarship Program is our unique opportunity to keep pace with the changes occurring in the world. Today’s event demonstrates the level of Nazarbayev University, since Harvard University professors came here to share their experience,» Altay Kulginov said on the sidelines of the event.

The HPAIR (Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations) International Conference is a five-day international youth conference being held from 1991 in the largest cities of the world.

The goal of the conference is to create a platform for exchange of experience between the students and young specialists for discussing the urgent economic, political and social problems as well as for building long-term relations to overcome national and cultural barriers.