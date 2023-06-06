Alstom company plans to expand its activities in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Andrew DeLeone, Alstom President in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia. Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

Alstom, which is the major manufacturer of electric locomotives and point machines, is one of the key participants of the railway modernization program in Kazakhstan.

«The company also acts as the competence center, allowing for the emergence of a new generation of highly qualified engineers in our country. The Kazakh government is ready to continue the long-term cooperation with Alstom,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime minister welcomed the Alstom company’s plan to expand its activities by manufacturing electric locomotives components and creating service centers. Smailov suggested considering full-scale high localization and a complete cycle production with the involvement of Kazakh enterprises.

For his part, Andrew DeLeone confirmed the company’s interest in further developing production in Kazakhstan and realizing new projects.

«The company has been operating in the country for more than 10 years. Over this time, hundreds of millions of euros have been invested and hundreds of people received jobs. It demonstrates the high level of our strategic partnership, to which last year’s visit of the Kazakh President to France gave a significant impetus. French companies have a great incentive to continue investing in Kazakhstan,» said Andrew DeLeone.

He added that Alstom is considering investing another 50 to 100 million euros to establish its service centers across the country.

«Our company also intends to develop new locomotives as well as increase the infrastructure capacity across the country to improve the safety of transportation,» noted Andrew DeLeone.



