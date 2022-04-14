Almost KZT 17B earmarked for schools’ construction in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 17 billion tenge has been earmarked for construction of new schools in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, head of the city’s construction office Arsen Zhangaskanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Thursday Zhangaskanov revealed 16,9 billion tenge had been allotted for construction of new schools in Nur-Sultan. According to him, presently six schools are under construction in the city. Planning and design of five more schools is set to be finished in the nearest future.

Zhangaskanov added that Nur-Sultan’s construction office had requested additional 12 million tenge for planning and design of 20 more schools.

He also noted that 388 million tenge had been planned for the development of cultural facilities this year and asked the city authorities to allocate extra 46 million tenge to complete the planning and design of the Bozok National Park.