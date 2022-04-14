Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Almost KZT 17B earmarked for schools’ construction in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2022, 16:08
Almost KZT 17B earmarked for schools’ construction in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 17 billion tenge has been earmarked for construction of new schools in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, head of the city’s construction office Arsen Zhangaskanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Thursday Zhangaskanov revealed 16,9 billion tenge had been allotted for construction of new schools in Nur-Sultan. According to him, presently six schools are under construction in the city. Planning and design of five more schools is set to be finished in the nearest future.

Zhangaskanov added that Nur-Sultan’s construction office had requested additional 12 million tenge for planning and design of 20 more schools.

He also noted that 388 million tenge had been planned for the development of cultural facilities this year and asked the city authorities to allocate extra 46 million tenge to complete the planning and design of the Bozok National Park.


Culture   Education    Construction    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects