Almost all regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

20 August 2021, 09:02
Almost all regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, August 20, 2021.

Turkestan region is the only to stay in the ‘green zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads .

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 7,348 new COVID-19 cases to bring the country’s coronavirus tally to 726,064.


