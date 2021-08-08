Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost all regions of Kazakhstan still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 August 2021, 10:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, August 8, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Turkestan region is the only one to remain in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,802 new COVID-19 cases.

5,803 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recoveries to 520,102.
