    Almost all real economic sectors observed growing trend - Kazakh National Minister

    10 November 2020, 10:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost all sectors of the real economy and certain services showed a growing trend in Kazakhstan in 10 months of 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Tuesday government session, Kazakh Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov listed the real economic sectors and certain services that saw growth following 10 months of 2020, including construction – a 10.7% rise, information and communications – an 8.2% growth, agriculture – a 5.2% rise, manufacturing – a 3.2% increase.

    He also said that during the said period there was decline in some sectors, including transport by 17.3%, commerce by 9.4%, scientific and technical activities by 5.2%, real estate transactions by 4.6%, and administrative services by 4.4%.

    Earlier at the session, the minister told about a 1.9% rise in goods production, and a 6.1% decline in service production, resulting in the GDP contraction by 2.9%.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

