Almost all Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, August 17, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red zone’.

Turkestan region is the only one in the COVID-19 ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 6,869 more COVID-19 cases.



