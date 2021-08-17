Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Almost all Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 August 2021, 09:00
Almost all Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, August 17, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red zone’.

Turkestan region is the only one in the COVID-19 ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 6,869 more COVID-19 cases.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro