    Almost 958,000 Kazakhstanis fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine

    11 May 2022, 11:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of Kazakhstanis vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine has almost reached 958,000, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan.

    According to the commission, as of 10 May 10 1,099,667 people in Kazakhstan were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second dose was given to 957,935 people.

    Of 1,099,667, 835,065 are teenagers, 38,798 are pregnant women and 137,877 are nursing mothers. The second dose was administered to 769,560 teenagers, 34,099 pregnant women and 124,108 nursing moms.

    In total, 9,490,149 people were vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while 9,256,167 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

