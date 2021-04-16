Go to the main site
    Almost 9,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty city in one day

    16 April 2021, 11:05

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almost 9,000 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «673 cases of the coronavirus infection (551 with symptoms and 122 without symptoms) were recorded on April 15. 313 patients have been released from coronavirus treatment, while 411 have started receiving it. 3,788 people are staying at the infectious facilities, including 98 children. 793 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, while 2,995 are in moderate condition. 231 people are staying at the intensive care units. 27 COVID-19 patients are on life support,» the healthcare department of Almaty city said in a statement.

    The COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 8,890 people in one day in Almaty city. Since February 1 till April 15 116,959 people have been inoculated.

    1,809 healthcare workers are involved in the vaccination campaign which is underway at 203 vaccination centers in Almaty city.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

