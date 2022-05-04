Go to the main site
    Almost 757,000 teens fully immunized with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

    4 May 2022, 10:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 38,411 pregnant women have been fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    As of 3 May, 1,077,190 people were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan. 928,583 Kazakhstanis were given both shots of Pfizer vaccine.

    827,908 teenagers, 38,411 pregnant women and 136,830 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the first component of Pfizer vaccine. The second dose was administered to 756,935 teens, 33,369 pregnant women and 121,466 nursing moms.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that over 4 million people got revaccinated countrywide.


