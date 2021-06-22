Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 700 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2021, 16:37
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 693 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Of 693, 311 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that in the past 24 hours the region has detected 26 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Atyrau city alone logged in 17 new COVID-19 cases. Of 26, 13 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the virus. 85 people were released after making full recovery from the coronavirus infection.

Currently, 382 people are treated for COVID-19 at home in Atyrau region. Hundreds of other COVID-19 patients are staying at the regional infectious facilities.

Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that over 71,000 residents of Atyrau region have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.


