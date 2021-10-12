Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 70% of citizens get COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2021, 14:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 68% of the citizens eligible for COVID-19 vaccination have been immunized in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that one of the main instruments to fight the coronavirus infection is vaccination, Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Askhat Oralov said that as of today, over 68% of the eligible population have been given the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in the city. Of the 647 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, over 401 thousand are fully vaccinated.

Notably, there are COVID-19 vaccination sites at trading and entertaining center, clinics as well as mobile teams in the city.

According to Oralov, since the start of the COVID-19 campaign around 100 thousand people have received vaccines at the trading and entertaining center and trade house in Nur-Sultan. Vaccination sites are also open at the railway station and Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.


