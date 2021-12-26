Go to the main site
    Almost 7 thou people get COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau region

    26 December 2021, 13:19

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Almost 7 thousand residents of Atyrau region have been revaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, a total of 6,865 locals have been administered COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau region since November 23. These include health workers, teachers, police officials, students, closed facility personnel, law enforcement officials, civil servants, and persons with chronic diseases who received their second component of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines during February 1-28, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that 60 patients with COVID-19 are under treatment at hospitals in Atyrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

