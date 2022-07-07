Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Almost 60% of population receive COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

    7 July 2022, 19:20

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 vaccination is underway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of the region, as of this morning, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to 321.941 people or 87% of the eligible population and around 60% of the total population in the region. A total of 171.225 residents or 78% of the eligible population have received a third COVID-19 vaccine jab.

    There are 82 COVID-19 vaccination sites, of which eight are in Petropavlovsk, in the region. They have 552 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 307 doses of QazVac vaccine, and 12,327 doses of VeroCell vaccine at their disposal.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported one COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt