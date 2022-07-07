Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 60% of population receive COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2022, 19:20
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 vaccination is underway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of the region, as of this morning, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to 321.941 people or 87% of the eligible population and around 60% of the total population in the region. A total of 171.225 residents or 78% of the eligible population have received a third COVID-19 vaccine jab.

There are 82 COVID-19 vaccination sites, of which eight are in Petropavlovsk, in the region. They have 552 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 307 doses of QazVac vaccine, and 12,327 doses of VeroCell vaccine at their disposal.

North Kazakhstan region has reported one COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.


