Almost 60% in Kostanay rgn vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 August 2021, 16:27
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM At today’s briefing deputy head of the healthcare department of Kostanay region Anzhela Beksultanova reported on the prevention of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

2,335 COVID-19 and quarantine beds were rolled out in the region. 872 patients are staying in the hospitals which means that 43% of beds are occupied as of now.

262 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Since January 1 up to present some 27,682 cases were recorded in the region, while 24,431 recovered.

There are 190 stationary and mobile vaccination rooms in the region. 357,855 doses of the 1st component, 285,385 doses of the 2nd component were delivered to the city. 292,300 people or 57.9% of population subject to vaccination against coronavirus were vaccinated so far, including 235,096 fully vaccinated.


