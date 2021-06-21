Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almost 60,000 got vaccinated with both components of vaccine in N Kazakhstan

    21 June 2021, 15:12

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, over half of the cases were symptomatic.

    The highest number of fresh infections were added in Aiyrtau district – 5. The city of Petropavlovsk and Ualikhanov district logged in 3 new COVID-19 cases each, whereas Mussrepov district added – 2.

    Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic North Kazakhstan region registered 15,109 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,607 symptomatic cases and 5,502 symptomless cases. 448 COVID-19 cases or 3% were imported.

    Over the past day laboratories in the region carried out 789 PCR tests.

    The vaccination campaign is underway in North Kazakhstan region. 87,636 people got vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. Both components were administered to 59,911 residents of North Kazakhstan region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches