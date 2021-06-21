Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almost 60,000 got vaccinated with both components of vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2021, 15:12
Almost 60,000 got vaccinated with both components of vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, over half of the cases were symptomatic.

The highest number of fresh infections were added in Aiyrtau district – 5. The city of Petropavlovsk and Ualikhanov district logged in 3 new COVID-19 cases each, whereas Mussrepov district added – 2.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic North Kazakhstan region registered 15,109 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,607 symptomatic cases and 5,502 symptomless cases. 448 COVID-19 cases or 3% were imported.

Over the past day laboratories in the region carried out 789 PCR tests.

The vaccination campaign is underway in North Kazakhstan region. 87,636 people got vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. Both components were administered to 59,911 residents of North Kazakhstan region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously