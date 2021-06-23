Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 6,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 June 2021, 11:42
ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 22 Almaty city registered 117 new coronavirus cases (local), including 105 symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic. 62 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 70 were admitted. 47 are staying at the intensive care units, 14 are on life support, the city healthcare department reports.

915 people are receiving outpatient treatment for coronavirus and are monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre.

386,222 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 between February 1 and June 22, 5,840 for the past 24 hours. Out of which 49,314 are people older than 60.

There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.


