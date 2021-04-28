Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Almost 6,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24h

    28 April 2021, 11:43

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,734 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Almaty healthcare department said in a statement that 698 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the city as of April 27 . Of 698, 619 are with symptoms and 79 are symptomless.

    460 people have been discharge from hospitals after beating the coronavirus infection. 3,734 people, including 125 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious hospitals. 246 patients are staying at the intensive care units. 5,502 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home.

    5,958 people have been inoculated in Almaty city in the past 24 hours. Of 5,958, 1,700 received locally developed QazVac vaccine.

    Since February 1 through April 27 194,106 people have been vaccinated in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible