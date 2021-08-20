Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 6,000 get COVID-19 vaccine 2nd component

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 August 2021, 13:21
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city healthcare department announced the vaccination efforts and current coronavirus situation, Kazinform reports.

As of August 19 there were detected 1,555 new cases, including 1,440 symptomatic. 539 were discharged from hospitals, while 690 were admitted. 6,336 patients (including 191 kids) are staying in the infectious hospitals, 452 of them are in the ICU. 52 coronavirus patients are on life support.

As of today, 14,180 are monitored by telemedicine centre and mobile brigades. 13,620 of them have mild and moderate symptoms, 560 asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours 4,730 got the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 cases, 5,925 the 2nd. Between August 1 and August 19, 833,106 people were administered the 1st jab, while 661,160 the 2nd one. 109,603 of them are people aged 60 and older.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
