Almost 5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
26 July 2022 09:00

Almost 5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on those vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 10,777,692 Kazakhstanis have been administered the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine, and 10,506,711 have received the second dose. 4,977,049 people have been revaccinated for now.

1,231,796 people have been inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of July 26, 2022. 1,179,694 got the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Of those who received their 1st Pfizer shot, 869,781 are teens, 41,334 are pregnant women and 145,108 are breastfeeding mothers. Those who received their 2nd Pfizer shot are teens – 850,809, pregnant women – 39,024 and breastfeeding mothers – 140,438.



Author:
Correspondent
