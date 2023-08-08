Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nearly 500 thousand citizens of Astana are engaged in small- and medium-sized business, with the figure rising by 13.2%, Kazinform correspondent reports.



There are 223,597 SMEs with a total of 499,445 people involved in the Kazakh capital. They represent 72.8% of the city’s economically active population.

«The number of active SMEs has risen 24.9%, and the number of people engaged in them 13.2%. The contribution of SMEs in the city’s economy stood at 69.5% or KZT7.2 trillion in 2022,» said Kuanysh Saparov, deputy head of the Kazah capital’s investment management and entrepreneurship development department.

As part of the national entrepreneurship development project, support is provided in four areas, he added.