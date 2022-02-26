Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 500,000 Kazakhstani teens get 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2022, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

As of 25 February, 691,935 teenagers, 31,624 pregnant women, and 108,054 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 495,017 teenagers, 23,033 pregnant women and 75,378 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


