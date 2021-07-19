Almost 500,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 19, Almaty region has recorded 29,387 laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 18,772 symptomatic cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, the region added 126 COVID-19 cases, including 102 with symptoms and 24 symptomless cases.

To date 27,224 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, including 40 people in the past day.

540,645 doses of the first component of COVID vaccine have been delivered to the region since the beginning of the year. Of these, 499,686 doses have been used.

499,686 people have been inoculated with the first component of COVID vaccine in Almaty region. The second component has been administered to 273,681 people.

Recall that today Almaty region has entered the ‘red zone’ due to growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.