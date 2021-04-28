Almost 5.7 million people contracted coronavirus worldwide in past week — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Almost 5.7 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 8% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva late on Tuesday.

Mortality grew by 5% in the reported period, with about 87,000 deaths registered worldwide, the global organization said, TASS reports.

«Globally, new COVID-19 cases increased for the ninth consecutive week, with nearly 5.7 million new cases reported in the last week - surpassing previous peaks. The number of new deaths increased for the sixth consecutive week, with over 87 000 new deaths reported,» the WHO said.

On April 19-25, the global organization was informed about 5,695,277 new cases all over the world, and 87,826 COVID-related deaths. As of April 25, 146,067,511 cases and 3,092,497 COVID-related fatalities were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable growth in cases (up 49%) was registered in Southeast Asia, which, according to the WHO classification also includes India. Cases declined by 12% in Europe, by 9% in Africa, by 8% in North and South America.

Mortality spiked in Southeast Asia (up 81%), Eastern Mediterranean (up 17%), but declined in Western Pacific (down 10%), North and South America (down 7%) and Europe (down 5%).

In the past seven days, over 1.46 million people contracted the infection in Europe, over 25,000 patients died. The number of cases in North and South America increased by over 1.4 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 36,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered over 2.26 million new cases of novel coronavirus, over 17,000 patients died.

India accounts for the majority of cases registered on April 19-25 (2.17 million new cases), followed by the United States (over 406,000), Brazil (over 404,000), Turkey (over 378,000), France (over 211,000), Argentina (over 166,000), Iran (over 161,000), Germany (over 145,000), Colombia (over 121,000), Italy (over 92,000), Ukraine (over 78,000), Poland (over 70,000), the Philippines (over 63,000) and Russia (over 60,000).



