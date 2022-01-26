Go to the main site
    Almost 5,000 contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau regions in Jan

    26 January 2022, 07:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Almost 5,000 people contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau regions in January, Kazinform reports.

    «Further health situation in the region will depend on vaccination and revaccination efforts,» head of the department at the epidemiological control authority of Atyrau city Assel Mukatayeva said.

    30-40 daily COVID-19 cases were recorded last December against 400 and more recorded today. 23,238 cases were reported in 2021. Some 5,000 cases were registered in January this year. Notably, 59 were tested positive for COVID-19 the first week of January, 130 in the second week, and 1,936 in the third week. the number of cases grew by 2,448 for the past week.

    She also said that over 200 coronavirus patients, including 76 pregnant women, are staying in the hospitals.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
