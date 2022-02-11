Almost 48,000 people inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 47,000 teenagers, nursing mothers and pregnant women got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s public health department, 1,190 people were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second dose was administered to 2,097 people.

A total of 1,123,038 Almaty residents were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines since 1 February 2021. The second dose of anti-COVID vaccines was given to 1,068,288 people. Of these, 124,300 are people aged 60 or more.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 47,962 people in Almaty city were immunized with it, including 34,895 teenagers, 10,591 nursing mothers and 2,476 pregnant women. To date, 200,048 Almaty residents got revaccinated.

There are 119 vaccination rooms in the city.

It bears to remind that 530 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on 10 February.