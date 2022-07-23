Go to the main site
    • Almost 400 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    23 July 2022 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 399 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The number COVID-19 recoveries in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, alone stood in three-digits at 233. The second highest number of recoveries was recorded in Karaganda region – 47. 30 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region.

    22 COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment in Kyzylorda region, 21 in Zhambyl region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 13 in Zhetysu region, 9 in Ulytau region, and 7 in Pavlodar region.

    Nationwide 1,299,032 people has made full recovery from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection had climbed to 2,654 in the country in the past day.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
