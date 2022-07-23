23 July 2022 12:45

Almost 400 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 399 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The number COVID-19 recoveries in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, alone stood in three-digits at 233. The second highest number of recoveries was recorded in Karaganda region – 47. 30 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region.

22 COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment in Kyzylorda region, 21 in Zhambyl region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 13 in Zhetysu region, 9 in Ulytau region, and 7 in Pavlodar region.

Nationwide 1,299,032 people has made full recovery from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection had climbed to 2,654 in the country in the past day.