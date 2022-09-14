Go to the main site
    Almost 400 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    14 September 2022, 08:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 398 people have recovered from the coronavirus across Kazakhstan, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,363,356, the Intergovernmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 28 are in Nur-Sultan, 32 – in Almaty, 12 – in Abai region, 5 – in Almaty region, 6 – in Zhetysu region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 70 – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 28 – in Mangistau region, 43 – in Pavlodar region, 116 – in North Kazakhstan region and 4 – in Ulytau region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
